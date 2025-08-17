Maareesan OTT Release Date: Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil Film to Stream on Netflix from August 22

Following their successful pairing in Maamannan, veteran comedian Vadivelu and award-winning Fahadh Faasil have teamed up together yet again in the Tamil movie Maareesan. Sudheesh Sankar is the director and the film is produced under the Super Good Films banner. The movie is notable as it is the 100th production venture from the successful studio.

Netflix Release Confirmed

On the 17th of August, the production house officially announced that Maareesan would start streaming on Netflix from August 22, 2025. The movie would be released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi for maximum reach to audiences across the nation.

Plot and Characters

Maareesan is billed as a slow-burning thriller about two unlikely friends — an old man suffering from Alzheimer's and a petty crook. The road trip begins as a straightforward one but eventually turns into a journey rich in secrets, suspense, and emotional depth.

Vadivelu assumes the demanding role of the frail old man, while Fahadh is the cunning thief. Their opposing characters and odd chemistry should prove to be the biggest plus point of the movie, treating audiences to a change of pace from their previous venture together.

Cast and Crew

The film has a solid support cast, with Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha, and Telephone Raja.

Even the technical crew of the film comprises popular names. The music is done by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with the promise of a score that elevates the emotional and thrilling aspects of the film. Kalaiselvan Sivaji has done the cinematography, with Sreejith Sarang editing the film. The story, screenplay, and dialogue have been written by V Krishna Moorthy, who also served as the creative director of the film.

Reunion After Maamannan

This movie reunites Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu following their strong performances in the 2023 political thriller Maamannan, also on Netflix. Contrary to their previous movie of political and social themes, Maareesan takes a gothic thriller genre, showcasing a different aspect of both Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu.

Final Word

With its captivating plot, veteran performances, and the landmark status of Super Good Films' 100th production, Maareesan is among the most-awaited OTT releases this month. The movie can be viewed on Netflix from August 22, 2025, and audiences can see Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil playing characters never seen before.

