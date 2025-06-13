Lavanya Tripathi’s Baby Bump Photos Go Viral from Maldives Getaway

Actor Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi are all set to embrace parenthood. The mega couple, who tied the knot in 2023 after a long-term relationship, are currently enjoying a peaceful vacation in the Maldives. Recent pictures from their getaway have taken social media by storm, with Lavanya’s baby bump visible in the beachside clicks.

It was in May this year that Varun Tej officially announced Lavanya’s pregnancy through a heartfelt post, making fans across the country rejoice. Since then, the couple has stayed away from the limelight, choosing privacy during this special phase.

Lavanya, who was seen in a few notable films and web series, had already cut down her professional commitments post-marriage. She wrapped up the projects she had signed earlier and is currently on a break. Given her current condition, industry sources say she is unlikely to take on new film roles shortly. While fans hope to see her back on screen post-motherhood, there’s also a possibility that she may take a longer hiatus—or even exit the industry altogether.

On the other hand, Varun Tej is busy with his upcoming horror-comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. A part of the shoot is already complete, and the next schedule is set to roll soon.

As the couple enjoys their Maldives vacation, fans and well-wishers continue to shower them with love and blessings for the new chapter ahead.