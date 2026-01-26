Latest OTT Releases This Week January 26–February 1, 2026: Movies and Web Series List

The final week of January brings an exciting mix of action thrillers, crime dramas, documentaries and romantic series across major OTT platforms. From high-budget Bollywood blockbusters to international series and regional cinema, streaming services have plenty to keep binge-watchers busy in the coming days.

Here’s a detailed look at the latest OTT releases and their streaming dates.

Major International & Hindi OTT Releases

Take That Documentary – January 27

This three-part documentary explores the journey of British pop band Take That over the last 35 years. Featuring rare footage, candid interviews and archival material, the series traces their rise to fame in the 1990s, their breakup and their iconic comeback. Current members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald share their stories, while archival clips of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange add nostalgia to the narrative.

Shrinking Season 3 – January 28 (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return for the third season of the emotional comedy-drama Shrinking. The new season dives deeper into personal growth and life changes, with Jimmy dealing with his daughter’s college plans and Paul continuing his battle with Parkinson’s. Michael J. Fox makes a special appearance, adding emotional depth, while Jeff Daniels joins the cast as Jimmy’s father.

The Internship – January 28 (BookMyShow Stream)

This intense action thriller follows a deadly assassin trained by a secret CIA program known as “The Internship.” After discovering the truth about her upbringing, she gathers fellow trainees to destroy the organisation, triggering a violent showdown with the agency that created them.

The Wrecking Crew – January 28 (Prime Video)

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista star as half-brothers who reunite in Hawaii following their father’s mysterious death. While being chased by the Yakuza, they uncover dark family secrets and a dangerous conspiracy that threatens their lives. The film blends action, drama and suspense with a strong ensemble cast.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 – January 29 (Netflix)

Benedict Bridgerton finally steps into the spotlight in the fourth season of Bridgerton. He meets Sophie Baek, a mysterious maid with a hidden identity, during a lavish masquerade ball. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the season explores romance, identity and fantasy versus reality. Part 2 will arrive on February 26.

Daldal – January 30 (Prime Video)

Bhumi Pednekar headlines this crime thriller as DCP Rita Ferreira, a Mumbai police officer hunting a ruthless serial killer. As murders escalate, Rita confronts both the criminal mastermind and her own personal struggles. The show is adapted from Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar and promises high tension and psychological drama.

Devkhel – January 30 (ZEE5)

This Marathi psychological thriller mixes folklore with crime investigation. Inspector Vishwas Saranjame investigates mysterious deaths occurring every Holi Pournima in a coastal village. Locals believe a supernatural entity named Shankasur is responsible, creating a gripping conflict between superstition and logic.

Dhurandhar – January 30 (Netflix)

Ranveer Singh plays an undercover RAW agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal world in this action-packed spy thriller. Inspired by real-life anti-terror operations, the film touches on events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The movie was a massive box-office success in 2025, and its sequel is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19.

Latest South Indian OTT Releases

Sarvam Maya – January 30 (JioHotstar)

This light-hearted family entertainer stars Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu. The film has received positive reactions for its humour, relatable moments and strong performances, especially the comic chemistry between the lead actors.

Champion – January 29 (Netflix)

The sports drama Champion, starring Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan, makes its OTT debut after its theatrical release in December 2025. The film will be available in multiple South Indian languages, highlighting a football journey filled with emotional and personal challenges.

Sheshippu – January 23 (Sun NXT)

This socially driven drama focuses on women’s safety and trauma recovery. The film has been praised for its realistic storytelling and Meenakshi Jayan’s powerful performance as a survivor coping with emotional scars.

Mark – January 23 (JioHotstar)

A gritty Kannada action thriller, Mark follows a suspended police officer forced back into duty to fight rising crime and corruption. Packed with intense action and drama, the film is available in multiple languages.

Sirai – January 23 (ZEE5)

Tamil crime drama Sirai stars Vikram Prabhu and follows a gripping storyline that performed well at the box office before its digital release. While available in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Telugu fans have expressed disappointment over the lack of a dubbed version.

Final Thoughts

From spy thrillers and crime dramas to romantic series and documentaries, OTT platforms are delivering a diverse lineup for viewers this week. Whether you prefer Hollywood shows, Bollywood blockbusters or South Indian cinema, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist between January 26 and February 1.

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