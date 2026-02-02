Latest OTT Releases This Week (Feb 2–Feb 8, 2026): Grammy Awards to The RajaSaab

The first week of February 2026 promises a thrilling lineup for OTT viewers, with global award shows, big-ticket movies, and popular web series arriving across major streaming platforms. From the live telecast of the Grammy Awards 2026 to much-awaited Indian films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and The RajaSaab, audiences have plenty to add to their watchlists.

Here’s a look at the eight most anticipated OTT releases streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more.

The Grammy Awards 2026 (LIVE)

The prestigious Grammy Awards 2026 will take place on February 1, 2026, at the world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Comedian and television personality Trevor Noah returns as the host for another year. Indian viewers can catch the ceremony live in the early hours of February 2, starting at 6:30 am IST.

OTT Release Date: February 2

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a Telugu romantic comedy featuring Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, and Samyuktha in lead roles. The film hit theatres during the Sankranthi festival on January 14, 2026, and now makes its digital debut.

OTT Release Date: February 4

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 4

The popular legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer returns with its fourth season. Created by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, the series is based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reprises his role as defense lawyer Mickey Haller, supported by Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta.

OTT Release Date: February 5

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The comedy-drama sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 brings back laughter with Kapil Sharma in the lead. Written and directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. It follows the success of the 2015 hit film.

OTT Release Date: February 6

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Parasakthi

Parasakthi is a Tamil political action drama helmed by Sudha Kongara. The film features Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, who makes her Tamil cinema debut. The supporting cast includes Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Dev Ramnath, and others.

OTT Release Date: February 6

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

The RajaSaab

Directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is a Telugu fantasy horror-comedy starring Prabhas in the lead. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

OTT Release Date: February 6

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz is a heartfelt coming-of-age drama that explores a father’s desire to see his son continue a musical tradition, despite the son struggling with a speech disorder. The series stars Surinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja in key roles.

OTT Release Date: February 6

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

With such a diverse mix of entertainment—from award shows and courtroom dramas to comedy, fantasy, and political action—this week’s OTT releases offer something for every viewer. Whether you prefer binge-watching series or catching up on the latest films, early February 2026 is packed with options worth exploring.

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