Latest Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (Feb 16–22, 2026) – Chatha Pacha on Netflix

Malayalam cinema continues its strong run in 2026, and this week brings an exciting digital premiere along with several noteworthy films already streaming online. From action-packed entertainers to emotional dramas and quirky horror comedies, viewers have plenty of choices across major platforms.

Here’s a look at the most talked-about Malayalam OTT releases between February 16 and February 22.

Chatha Pacha

Streaming on: Netflix

The biggest highlight of the week is Chatha Pacha, the first major box office success of 2026 in Malayalam cinema. Headlined by Arjun Ashokan alongside Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair and Ishan Shoukath, the film blends high-energy action with a nostalgic sports backdrop.

What makes the movie stand out are its well-executed action sequences and polished technical quality. The choreography and camera work elevate the film, making it a solid pick for fans of mass entertainers. If you grew up enjoying sports dramas with a punch of action, this one is worth streaming.

Baby Girl

Streaming on: Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium

For thriller lovers, Baby Girl offers suspense layered with emotional depth. The story revolves around a four-day-old infant and the tense circumstances surrounding her safety. The narrative includes gripping twists, chase sequences, and dramatic confrontations.

Featuring performances by Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, Nivin Pauly and Abhimanyu Thilakan, the film manages to balance tension with heartfelt moments. It’s a solid weekend watch for those who enjoy edge-of-the-seat storytelling.

A Village Horror Comedy (Mathew Thomas Starrer)

Streaming on: ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium

This light-hearted horror comedy starring Mathew Thomas takes viewers to a quirky village filled with eccentric characters and a mysterious masked figure. While the storyline may not break new ground, the blend of humor and jump scares keeps things entertaining.

The film thrives on situational comedy and the charm of its lead cast. If you’re looking for something spooky yet fun without intense horror elements, this one fits the bill.

Mindiyum Paranjum

Streaming on: Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium

A relationship-driven drama, Mindiyum Paranjum focuses on Sanal and Leena, a young couple navigating the struggles of a long-distance marriage. When they reunite, deeper emotional conflicts surface, testing their bond.

The film has received encouraging feedback from both theatre audiences and online viewers. With over 50 million streaming minutes on its platform, it has clearly resonated with audiences who appreciate realistic storytelling and mature performances.

Other Malayalam Titles Worth Streaming

While this Friday sees limited fresh releases apart from Chatha Pacha, several recent Malayalam films continue to trend across platforms. Family dramas, investigative thrillers, and romantic entertainers from late 2025 are still drawing viewers.

OTT platforms have increasingly become a second home for Malayalam cinema, offering audiences the flexibility to explore diverse genres at their convenience.

Also read: Mahashivratri 2026: Importance, Jagaran, Quotes, Wishes and Messages