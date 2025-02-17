Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa’s Fame Goes Global!

Monalisa, the Kumbh Mela girl who has already become a national sensation, is now stepping into the international spotlight. The 16-year-old from a small village near Indore in Madhya Pradesh first gained popularity at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where she sold beads and Rudraksha garlands. Her stunning appearance, with honey eyes, dusky skin, and a beautiful smile, quickly captured the attention of netizens and visitors alike. As a result, Monalisa became an internet sensation, with people eager to take photos with her during the Mela.

Her popularity has now expanded beyond India, and she is set to appear in a Bollywood film soon. The young girl’s journey from a small village to fame has caught the attention of many, and her story continues to inspire. Monalisa recently received an invitation to travel abroad for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations on February 26th, which will take place in Nepal. The special invitation to the event has further elevated her status.

Before heading abroad, Monalisa also made a trip to Kerala, where she inaugurated a jewelry showroom. As a token of appreciation, the showroom owner gifted her a diamond necklace worth Rs. 15 lakh. Along with this, she is actively involved in Bollywood preparations for her role in the film The Diary of Manipur, where she will play a pivotal role. Monalisa is currently learning to read and write in Mumbai while also undergoing acting training.

Director Sanoj Mishra, who is working on the film, shared the news of her international journey and Bollywood involvement through a video on social media, where Monalisa invited people to join the Shivaratri celebration in Nepal.