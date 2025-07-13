Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away; Tollywood Mourns His Loss

Renowned Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has passed away. He breathed his last today, July 13, 2025. He was 83-year-old. Kota Srinivasa Rao was known for his powerful performances and unmatched versatility. The acclaimed actor left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with a career spanning decades and over 500 films across multiple languages.

Born on July 10, 1942, in the village of Kankipadu in present-day Andhra Pradesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao was the son of Seetha Rama Anjaneyulu, a doctor. Though he initially aspired to follow in his father's footsteps and become a doctor, his passion for acting led him in a different direction. While pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree, he began performing in stage plays during college, eventually choosing acting over a career in medicine. Before stepping into films, he worked as an employee at the State Bank.

Kota Srinivasa Rao is survived by his wife, Rukmini, and two daughters. He suffered a personal tragedy in 2010 when his only son, Kota Venkata Anjaneya Prasad, died in a road accident in Hyderabad. Prasad had followed his father’s footsteps into acting, earning critical acclaim for his roles in films like Siddham and Gaayam 2, in which he shared screen space with his father.

Srinivasa Rao's younger brother, Kota Sankara Rao, is also an actor, continuing the family's contribution to the world of performing arts.

Kota Srinivasa Rao’s legacy as an actor, performer, and cultural icon will be remembered for generations. His commanding screen presence and ability to effortlessly portray both villainous and comedic roles earned him widespread respect and admiration.

Funeral arrangements and official statements from the family are awaited.