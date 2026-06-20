Klin Kaara's First Photo Out: Ram Charan and Upasana Delight Mega Fans

In a delightful surprise for fans, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni have revealed the face of their daughter, Klin Kaara, for the first time.

The couple shared a special photograph of their little one on social media on the occasion of her third birthday on Friday. The picture quickly went viral, with fans and well-wishers showering love on the star kid.

The adorable photograph has sparked a flood of reactions online, with many fans describing Klin Kaara as "extremely cute" and praising her round face, big expressive eyes, and charming smile. Within minutes of being posted, the image began circulating widely across social media platforms.

Ram Charan and Upasana have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye since her birth, making the face reveal a special moment for their followers. The gesture was warmly received by fans who have eagerly waited for a glimpse of the celebrity couple's daughter.

Klin Kaara was born on June 20, 2023, and her third birthday celebrations have now become a talking point among fans and the entertainment fraternity alike. The viral photograph continues to attract attention, with social media users sending heartfelt birthday wishes to the young star kid.