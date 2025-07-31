Kingdom Success Meet: Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Fans and Media

The much-awaited film Kingdom finally hit theatres across the globe today (July 31). Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. Presented by Srikara Studios, the film has been prestigiously produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Released amid massive expectations, Kingdom has received highly positive reviews right from its very first show. Set against the backdrop of brotherhood, the gangster drama offers a fresh cinematic experience on the big screen. Audiences have been praising the film’s stunning visuals and impactful storytelling. Alongside critical acclaim, the film is drawing large crowds and growing stronger with every show.

The team held a press meet to express their joy over the film’s success.

Vijay Deverakonda said: “I can’t express in words how happy I am with the response to Kingdom. The positive talk began right from the US premieres. Since last night, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing — so many people have called me, emotionally saying, ‘Anna, we’ve delivered a hit!’ This success is possible only because of your love and the blessings of Lord Venkanna Swamy. I will never forget the support of the media as well. Seeing how my Telugu people have stood by me since yesterday is overwhelming. I saw how much fans prayed for the film, and now they are celebrating it."

"I want to celebrate this success with the audience. Along with my Telugu fans, I’ll be meeting the US audience soon. Initially, I was worried about the Thursday release. But Naga Vamsi garu had complete faith in the film, and his belief has been proven right. All the appreciation I’m receiving for my performance belongs to director Gowtam. My heartfelt thanks to NTR anna for lending his voice to the teaser, and to all the fans and Telugu audience for this immense support.”

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said: “As expected, the film is receiving a tremendous response, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. It’s wonderful to hear people say this is one of the finest technically made Telugu films in recent times. We’ve created a Telugu film on par with Hollywood standards. Please come to the theatres and watch it — you will definitely enjoy it! I’m extremely happy that Vijay Deverakonda has delivered a hit his fans have been waiting for. Anirudh, Navin Nooli, and the entire team put in a tremendous effort to make this film what it is. We’ve delivered strong content, and the media has supported us wholeheartedly in taking it to the audience. Collections are phenomenal on day one — in several areas, we’ve already recovered more than half the business. Heartfelt thanks to the audience for giving us another memorable success.”

Actor Satyadev said: “I’m truly happy with the overwhelming response to Kingdom. Thank you all for showering so much love on the film. It gives me immense joy that my brother Vijay has made such a strong comeback. When Vijay wins, it feels like I’ve won too. Vijay is an inspiration to so many who want to achieve something on their own. Seeing him succeed like this is truly amazing. Naga Vamsi garu is a daring producer — he takes risks others hesitate to. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for giving me this opportunity. From the moment Gowtam narrated the story, I knew I had to be part of this project. People are speaking so positively about the brotherhood sentiment and the performances. As Vamsi garu said, this film offers a Hollywood-level experience. With the energy Kingdom has given me, I promise to bring more good films to the audience.”

Actor Venkatesh said: “This is my first success press meet. I watched Kingdom along with the audience and I’m extremely happy with the response to both the film and my role in it.

This is definitely a movie that must be experienced in theatres. It has all the elements to impress audiences from every section.”