Kingdom Reviews: Vishnu Manchu Slams Fake Reviews, Supports Vijay Deverakonda Film

Actor Manchu Vishnu has come forward to extend his best wishes to the team of Kingdom, which hit theatres on July 31. Taking to social media, Vishnu expressed his support for director Vamsi and the film’s lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Satya Dev, while also addressing the growing influence of online reviewers.

In his message, Vishnu urged movie lovers to experience the film in theatres rather than relying on online reviews. He stated that audiences should form their own opinions instead of being swayed by “so-called reviewers.”

The actor also hinted at a bigger conversation on the subject, saying he would soon speak more about what he described as a “reviewer culture” that is negatively impacting cinema.

Vishnu concluded his post by encouraging everyone to support good films and ended with a passionate “Har Har Mahadev,” reflecting his strong emotions.

His comments have since sparked discussions among fans and film industry insiders about the influence of online reviews on a movie’s box office performance.