Vijay Deverakonda’s latest action drama Kingdom, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, hit theatres yesterday and has already made waves at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film managed to register an impressive opening day performance.

Kingdom Day 1 Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda Film Earns ₹15.50 Crore Worldwide

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, Kingdom earned a worldwide net collection of approximately ₹15.50 crore on its first day. The Telugu version recorded a strong occupancy rate of 57.87%, while the Tamil version saw a comparatively modest occupancy of 19.07%. These figures reflect solid support from Deverakonda’s core fan base, particularly in Telugu-speaking states.

The makers are yet to release an official statement regarding the opening day numbers. However, industry experts believe that the film’s collections could see an upward trend over the weekend, bolstered by word-of-mouth and the star power of Vijay Deverakonda.

Kingdom marks Deverakonda’s collaboration with director Gautham Tinnanuri for the first time. The film features high-octane action sequences, a gripping storyline, and an ensemble cast that includes Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in pivotal roles.

With its strong start, all eyes are now on the film’s weekend performance to determine its long-term box office prospects.