Kichcha Sudeep's Hyderabad Metro Ride Goes Viral Ahead of CCL 2025

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep was spotted traveling on the Hyderabad Metro Rail on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. He was in the city for the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 and was accompanied by his teammates. The CCL, which began on February 8, is progressing at a fast pace.

Sudeep’s metro ride caught the attention of many, as the official social media pages of Hyderabad Metro Rail shared glimpses of his journey. The actor was seen taking selfies and interacting with staff members and fans during his commute. A video showing him browsing through his phone while traveling has gone viral.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail shared the photos and video with the caption: "Superstar @kichchasudeepa Rides Hyderabad Metro! The Hyderabad Metro welcomed a special traveler on board – none other than Kiccha Sudeep, who chose the city’s favorite mode of transport while in town for the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL)."

Sudeep is the captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers team, and they will face Arya’s Chennai Rhinos on February 14, 2025, in Hyderabad. Another match will see Bhojpuri Dabanggs take on Telugu Warriors. The CCL finals are set for March 2, 2025.

On the professional front, Sudeep was last seen in Max, which received positive feedback from both critics and fans. His next movie, Billa Ranga Basha, a Kannada film, is highly anticipated.

Sudeep’s humble metro ride shows that even superstars enjoy the simple pleasures of life, winning the hearts of fans in the process!