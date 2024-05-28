Khushi Kapoor, Boyfriend Vedang Raina's Movie Date and Twinning: Deets Inside

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina Spotted Together Post-Movie, Fuelling Dating Rumors

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been sparking dating rumors ever since they starred together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Recently, they were seen leaving a cinema hall in Mumbai together after watching a film.

In the video, Kapoor wore a black dress and high heels, with simple makeup and a ponytail. She accessorized with pearl earrings, a matching necklace, and a small white handbag. Vedang wore a black t-shirt, blue pants, and sneakers.

In an interview with Elle, Khushi recalled her first day on the set of The Archies, where she played the role of Betty Cooper, a feisty and independent character. She mentioned feeling nervous and excited to portray this role. "I remember my first shot was to pull out my bike from a stand, and I had to watch Archie, played by Vedang, play the guitar in his garage with his band," she shared.

Khushi added that despite not having any lines that day, she was very nervous. "It was quite intimidating to be on set. But the entire cast came to support me. They were all cheering behind the monitor, and we hugged right after," she said. She will next be seen in Naadaniyaan.