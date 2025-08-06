Kelley Mack Dies of Rare Cancer at 33: Know Her Heartbreaking Story

Popular American actress and producer Kelley Mack has passed away after a long and courageous battle with a rare form of brain cancer. She breathed her last recently, leaving fans and well-wishers heartbroken. Many took to social media to express their grief over her untimely demise.

Kelley Mack was born on July 10, 1992, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She rose to fame with her performances in shows like The Walking Dead, 9-1-1, and Chicago Med. Known for her radiant smile and remarkable acting skills, she had won the hearts of many fans at a young age.

Just as her career was peaking, Kelley was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of brain tumor called diffuse midline glioma. She passed away at the age of 33. Her sister, Katherine Klebenow, along with other family members, confirmed her death through an Instagram post.

News of her passing has deeply saddened fans across the globe. Despite knowing that her condition offered little hope of survival, Kelley fought the disease with immense courage. Throughout her battle, her boyfriend Logan Lanier stood by her side, offering constant support and care. Kelley had earlier shared on social media how Logan never left her side and was a pillar of strength during her most difficult times.

In January this year, Kelley had openly talked about her health journey and how the diagnosis had changed her life.

She recalled:

“In September, Logan and I moved into a new apartment. Soon after, I began experiencing severe lower back pain. I thought I had a slipped disc. But weeks later, I started having nerve pain in my right thigh, followed by unbearable pain in my legs and back. A few months later, I was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer – diffuse midline glioma.”

What is Glioma?

Glioma is a type of tumor that occurs in the brain and spinal cord. It originates in the glial cells (also called neuroglia), which support and protect nerve cells in the central nervous system. While not all gliomas are cancerous, many can be life-threatening.

Gliomas usually form in the brain but can also occur in the spinal cord. Common types include astrocytoma, glioblastoma, oligodendroglioma, and mixed gliomas like oligoastrocytoma.

Symptoms of Glioma:

Headaches

Nausea or vomiting

Vision problems

Weakness

Seizures

Symptoms depend on the tumor’s size, location, and growth rate. Treatment typically involves surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the specific type and severity of the tumor.

Kelley Mack’s strength, grace, and spirit will continue to inspire many. She will be deeply missed.