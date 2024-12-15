Keeravani's Son Simha Koduri Marries Murali Mohans Grand Daughter Raga Maganti

MM Keeravani's younger son and SS Rajamouli's nephew Sri Simha Koduri has tied the knot with Raga Maganti, the granddaughter of actor Murali Mohan. Simha Koduri made his acting debut with Mathu Vadalara,. Despite his film lineage, Simha carved his own path in the industry, starting as an assistant director to Sukumar for Rangasthalam before stepping into acting.

The couple’s wedding was a grand destination affair held in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, attended by close friends and family. Photos from the event, now viral on social media, showcase the family in elegant traditional attire, joyfully participating in the celebrations. The wedding, which took place last night, marks the culmination of the festivities. With the event now concluded, the family is expected to shift their focus back to the highly anticipated SSRMB project.