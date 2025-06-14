Kannappa Trailer - 2 Min 50 Sec: A Starry Treat with Akshay Kumar, Prabhas & Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa trailer is all set to be dropped today. Superstar Mohanlal is going to unveil the trailer. According to insiders, the trailer has come out exceptionally well in line with the craze surronding the film. The trailer features Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar in addition to Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu. Besides ensemble cast and impressive technical crew, the makers are aggressively promoting the film. Vishnu Manchu is leaving no stone unturned to market the film. This has raised the expectations bar of the film.

Kannappa trailer duration is said to be 2 minutes 50 seconds. The trailer is expected to give goosebumps.

Kannappa is going to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English languages. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.