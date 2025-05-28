Kannappa Movie Sri Kala Hasti Song: Vishnu Manchu Launches Song By Daughters Ariaana & Viviana

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his highly anticipated Pan-India film Kannappa, slated for release on June 27. From strategic media appearances to visiting different places, his promotional campaign is generating massive buzz and an overwhelming response.

Following a successful promotional tour across the United States, Vishnu Manchu has now launched the soulful track "Sri Kala Hasti" at the sacred Vishwanath Temple in Kashi, further deepening the film’s spiritual essence. Producer Mohan Babu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, writers Thota Prasad and Akula Shiva, along with the film's antagonist Arpit Ranka, also participated in the song launch.

Composed by Stephen Devassy, the song is a powerful blend of devotion and emotional intensity, enhanced by a captivating musical arrangement. The lyrics, penned by the acclaimed Suddala Ashok Teja, beautifully narrate the divine legacy of Sri Kala Hasti, making the track both evocative and enlightening.

Adding a personal and heartfelt touch, Vishnu Manchu’s daughters, Ariaana Manchu and Viviana Manchu, have lent their voices to the song. Their soulful rendition adds an emotional depth that resonates deeply with listeners. The accompanying visuals featuring Ariaana and Viviana are equally enchanting, enhancing the song’s spiritual and aesthetic appeal. They look perfectly suited to their roles and impress with their natural, expressive performances.

Shot in breathtaking, picturesque locations, the song instantly creates a divine connection and immerses the viewer in a serene, spiritual vibe. Following the success of the film’s earlier songs, “Sri Kala Hasti” is set to top the charts.

This song will be the anthem for SriKalaHasti temple for generations to come.