Kannappa Movie Leak: Manchu Vishnu’s Emotional Message to Fans!

The action-drama based on mythology, Kannappa, which features Manchu Vishnu in the central role, has recently been released and become a box-office hit. But the film has now been targeted by piracy, to which the actor himself has reacted emotionally.

Vishnu turned to social media to show his serious concern and frustration over the matter. Calling on followers to refrain from promoting piracy in any way, he posted:

Prabhas, Manchu Vishnu’s Movie Kannappa Leaked: Manchu Vishnu’s Tweet

Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev

Meanwhile, as Kannappa seems to be going great guns, all attention is now focused on the next project of Manchu Vishnu. Gossip reports which are now trending on the net indicate that he is teaming up with dance master Prabhudeva, who also choreographed Kannappa. The new project is said to be a comedy movie, which is going on the big way.

As per sources within the industry, pre-production of this untitled movie has already been initiated. Fans are now looking forward to an official announcement for this promising collaboration.

