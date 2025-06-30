Kannappa is a Landmark Film, Says Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after Special Screening

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s magnum opus Kannappa has been receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from all quarters. With strong word-of-mouth appreciation, the film's collections have been steadily rising day by day, and theatres are putting up “House Full” boards across the country.

Meanwhile, prominent political figures including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar attended a special screening of Kannappa on Sunday night. They were joined by actor-producer Mohan Babu and lead actor Vishnu Manchu at the event.

After watching the film, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “Kannappa has exceeded expectations. It is a marvel. Vishnu has delivered an extraordinary performance as Arjuna, the tribal man, and as Kannappa himself. My congratulations to Mohan Babu garu for producing such a magnificent film. The story, narration, visuals, and acting—everything was impressive. This is truly a milestone film.”

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated, “It’s been a long time since I watched such a quality film. My heartfelt thanks to Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu for bringing this to life. The film is crafted in such a way that devotees of Lord Shiva will be deeply moved. We watched it together and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It’s important to make our stories known to a wider audience. As the Cinematography Minister, I encourage filmmakers to create more films like this, even if only occasionally.”