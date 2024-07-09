Kalinga First Look Poster Out

Legendary Writer V Vijayendra Prasad launched the intriguing First Look of Kalinga

Dhruva Vaayu of superhit Kerosine fame is coming up with another concept-based film. Besides doing the lead role, Dhruva Vaayu is also directing the movie with Deepthi Kondaveeti and Pruthivi Yadav of Big Hit Productions bankrolling it. The film’s title and first look were unveiled.

Legendary writer V Vijayendra Prasad launched the film’s title and first look. Mamidi Harikrishna, the director of the Language and Culture department of Telangana government, also took part in the event.

The movie is titled interestingly as Kalinga and the intriguing first-look poster strikes a chord. The poster sees the protagonist played by Dhruva Vaayu standing in front of a huge statue of a deity and holding a flambeau with intensity on his face. This mighty powerful poster is full of devotional vibes.

The first look poster created a lot of interest for the movie which is going to give a wonderful experience to the audience.

Pragya Nayan is the leading lady in the movie and also stars Adukalam Naren in a crucial role. Akshay Ram Podishetti takes care of cinematography, while Vishnu Sekhara and Anantha Narayanan AG together provide music. Naresh Venuvanka is the editor.