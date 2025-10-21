K-Ramp Success Meet: Dil Raju, SKN, and Sreenu Vaitla Heap Praise on Kiran Abbavaram & Team

Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp is racing toward blockbuster success with houseful shows and steadily rising box-office collections. Within just three days of release, the film grossed an impressive ₹17.5 crore, reaching its break-even point in record time. Produced under the prominent banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid by rising producers Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommaku, the film is directed by Jains Nani and features Yukti Thareja as the female lead.

To celebrate this grand success, the K-Ramp Rampage Blockbuster Event was held in Hyderabad, with prominent guests such as producer Dil Raju, SKN, and directors Srinu Vaitla, Sai Rajesh, and Vassishta in attendance.

Actress Sita shared, “I’m so happy to have played the heroine’s friend in K-Ramp. This film has brought great success to Kiran, and he truly deserves it for his goodness. I also gained a wonderful friend in Yukti Thareja.”

Actor Ananya Akula said, “While working on this film, I realized how passionate Kiran sir is about cinema. If you work as hard as he does, success will surely follow. I’ve learned to approach films with that same passion. It’s heartwarming to see families enjoying this family entertainer.”

Writer Ravinder Raja remarked, “Reviews are just personal opinions, but the box-office numbers prove K-Ramp’s success. I’m thankful to our director Nani for all his support during the making of this film.”

DOP Sateesh Reddy recalled the team’s initial concern after seeing the first-day reviews but highlighted Kiran’s unwavering faith in the project. “Kiran sir kept saying that we’ve made a good entertainer and the audience will appreciate it. As he predicted, the film has been well-received,” he noted.

Production designer Brahma Kadali said, “When director Nani first narrated the story of K-Ramp, it reminded me of films like Mirapakay and Gabbar Singh. Nani worked incredibly hard, and he’s the reason behind this success. Kiran lives and breathes cinema — he talks about nothing else. I’m grateful to everyone who supported our film.”

Music director Chaitan Bhardwaj credited the film’s success to its strong story. “Because the story was so good, my music has been appreciated. The success fills our team with enthusiasm, and we’re thankful to the media and audiences for their great response,” he said.

Director Jains Nani revealed that the film was completed in just 47 days. “It was Kiran sir’s energy and passion that made this possible. I’ve been a fan of his since SR Kalyanamandapam. The character of Kumar really connected with the audience — people are quoting his dialogues, and it’s overwhelming. I respect reviews as personal opinions, but the audience has proven us right,” he shared.

Producer Rajesh Danda expressed his joy at having his mentor Dil Raju attend the event. “The performances of Sai Kumar, Ali, and Naresh received great appreciation, and words fall short to describe Kiran. He’s always thinking about how to bring the film to audiences. The mixed reviews did affect overseas collections initially, but we’re planning a US promotional tour to engage youth audiences,” he said.

Producer Dil Raju recalled, “I attended Kiran’s success celebration last year, and I’m happy to be here again for K-Ramp. When a young team works together, their energy multiplies. Director Nani’s story, the producers’ support, and Kiran’s performance made this film a success. Success and failure are part of the journey, but those who work hard will always succeed.”

Actor Ali congratulated the team, saying, “It was great working with seniors like Naresh and Sai Kumar. Kiran’s energy brought success to this film. I wish director Nani many more hits.”

Director Srinu Vaitla praised the film’s message of accepting loved ones despite their flaws, presented in an entertaining manner. “Kiran’s energy reminded me of Ravi Teja, and Yukti did a wonderful job. The film is a complete entertainer,” he added.

Actor V.K. Naresh called K-Ramp “a people’s hit.” He said, “Kiran became like oxygen to this film. He’s destined for pan-India success. I knew this story would be a hit when Nani narrated it. The audience has given us the real verdict — success through their love.”

Actor Sai Kumar shared, “The dialogue ‘If my mother was alive’ connected deeply with the audience. Even after 50 years in the industry, I still get nervous on release day — and K-Ramp made me feel that again. The audience gave it great success, and even overseas shows are picking up. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni said, “Kiran doesn’t get carried away by success or failure. His consistency is inspiring. After KA, K-Ramp is another triumph. We’re collaborating on Chennai Love Story, and I’m learning from his dedication.”

Heroine Yukti Thareja expressed, “I’m happy to see so many seniors here celebrating with us. The audience really connected with my character Mercy. Kiran is an amazing co-star — supportive and kind. I’d love to work with him again.”

Director Sai Rajesh noted, “Rajesh has distributed all my films successfully. Director Nani completing this film in just 47 days shows his commitment. Kiran’s calm and focused approach makes him stand out. K-Ramp promotions are a case study in themselves. The film reached B and C centers, proving its wide appeal.”

Director Vassishta said, “After KA, Kiran scored again with K-Ramp. Producer Rajesh worked tirelessly until he got the result he wanted. Nani gave Rajesh’s daughter one of her best roles and crafted Sai Kumar’s single dialogue with great impact.”

Producer S.K.N. added, “K-Ramp is a festival of laughter. Even on the fourth day, the film is running to packed houses across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The sentiment of Kiran’s films releasing around Diwali becoming hits is now a tradition. With seven chartbuster songs, Chennai Love Story will be Kiran’s next rampage film.”

Finally, Kiran Abbavaram shared an emotional note: “We worked hard on every aspect of K-Ramp, and something magical kept us going. Every team member gave their best. Our PR team, Sreenivas and Suresh, ensured the film reached audiences. Initially, I was disappointed with some opinions, but I believed in the film — and the audience proved me right. This success validates my faith. I promise to continue making films that you can confidently watch in theaters.”