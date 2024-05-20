Jr NTR’s Message to Fans on His Birthday

RRR actor Jr NTR turned a year older on May 20. Soon after casting his vote in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the actor jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate his 41st birthday. The Tollywood actor was spotted with his wife Pranathi at the Hyderabad airport on May 15. Meanwhile, a pic of the actor with his friends has been going viral on social media.

As the actor is celebrating his birthday, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced that Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel will be collaborating for their next untitled movie ‘NTR 31’. The production house wished the actor on his birthday and made this announcement as a birthday gift to him.

Meanwhile, friends and fans of Jr NTR are taking to social media platforms to extend their birthday wishes to the actor. Earlier in the day, Tollywood Superstars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan wished Jr NTR on the latter’s birthday. Since morning, #ManofMassesNTR hashtag is trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes and happy birthday messages from everyone, Jr NTR posted a heartfelt message for his fans and well-wishers on his X account.

The actor posted ‘Thank you” message and an accompanying image reads, “Dear fans, thank you for your relentless support since day one of my journey. I am grateful for your unparalleled love. The overwhelming response to #Devara's first song is truly humbling. A heartfelt thanks to my friends, family, well-wishers, and fellow fraternity members for your kind wishes.”

