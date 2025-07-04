Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Poised to Be India’s Biggest Film Ever – Here’s Why

Young Tiger Jr NTR is gearing up for one of the biggest Bollywood multistarrers to date—War 2, where he’ll share screen space with Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan. With the release of striking posters and intense glimpses, the film has already set social media abuzz and raised anticipation across the nation. The talented Kiara Advani plays the female lead in this high-octane action thriller.

Backed by Bollywood’s powerhouse production house Yash Raj Films, and helmed by acclaimed director Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set for a grand worldwide release on August 14, 2025—just ahead of Independence Day, making it a prime holiday release.

What truly sets War 2 apart is its record-breaking release plan. Industry insiders reveal that Yash Raj Films is aiming for an unprecedented release across 9,000 screens in India, which would make it the widest release ever for an Indian film. To put that in perspective, the current record-holder, 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth, was released across 7,500 screens.

In the Telugu-speaking states too, the buzz is sky-high. Top Telugu distributor Sitara Naga Vamsi has reportedly acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights for a massive ₹90 crore, reflecting the film’s immense potential and reach in the South.

With a stellar cast, massive scale, and historic release plans, War 2 is poised to be a cinematic event like no other. All eyes are now on August 14 to witness whether this magnum opus will rewrite box office history.