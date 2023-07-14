‘Destined With You’, an upcoming JTBC drama starring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah, before the premiere, has released its poster.

‘Destined With You’ will be available every Wednesday and Thursday. It is a fantasy romance with a touch of a historical element in it. The drama narrates a love story between a woman who gets a forbidden book and a man who turns out to be a victim of the same book. The forbidden book has been sealed for over 300 years.

This drama is written by writer No Ji Sul who has also written ‘100 Days My Prince’ and is directed by Nam Ki Hoon whose works include ‘Oh My Baby’.

The plot revolves around Lee Hong Jo, Played by Jo Bo Ah, who is a civil servant resolving civil complaints of Onju City Hall. She is the only one who can help in solving Jang Shin Yu’s curse. Apart from dealing with complaints that are beyond one’s imagination, she gives her 100 percent in whatever she does. As best as she is, she is used to being alone. Whatever the situation might be, Lee Hong Jo stays strong.

On the other hand, Rowoon who plays Jang Shin Yu in the drama is the best lawyer. He is eagerly waiting for the person who can lift his curse and is the owner of an old wooden box.

Jang Shin Yu crosses paths with Lee Hong Jo and they come together in an effort to undo the curse that has been passed down from generation to generation in his family. As his curse turns severe he asks Lee Hong Jo to help him lift the curse as she is the owner of the old wooden box and is to face an unexpected change.

In the newly released poster, Lee Hong Jo is sitting at her office with curiosity and next to her is Jang Sin Yu with an unknown facial expression. Additionally, the poster’s text reads, “We have been terribly destined to be since 300 years ago,” which fills the viewers with curiosity about Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu’s destiny.

JTBC’s “Destined With You” is scheduled to premiere on August 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

