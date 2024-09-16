Jani Master Case: Key Details, Victim's Shocking Allegations

Tollywood Choreographer Jani Master is under severe trouble in the wake of rape allegations by his female associate and 21-year-old dance assistant. After a Zero FIR was filed against Jani at Rayadurgam police station, the police transferred the case to Narsingi police station.

Female police officers from the Sakhi Center have arrived at the Narsingi Police Station to gather detailed information about the rape case involving choreographer Jani Master. The investigation is being conducted by the Narsingi police, who have registered an FIR following the allegations.

Key details of the case:

The Narsingi police are currently investigating the case against dance master Jani Master.

A zero FIR registered in Rayadurgam has been transferred to Narsingi Police Station for further investigation.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 372(2)(N), 506, and 323 at Narsingi PS, with an active investigation underway.

The victim stated that she became acquainted with Jani Master in 2017 and joined him as an assistant choreographer in 2019.

The victim alleged that Jani Master sexually harassed her during a trip to Mumbai.

She also claimed that he threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

According to the victim, Jani Master threatened her further, stating that if she spoke up, he would ruin her career in the industry.

The victim alleged that Jani Master also harassed her in a vehicle used for a film shoot.

She accused him of inappropriately touching her body in front of others.

The victim further claimed that Jani Master and his wife pressured her to convert her religion if she wanted to marry him.

On the 28th of last month, she found a suspicious parcel in front of her house, which had a note reading, "This will be your last shoot."

In her complaint, the victim mentioned that Jani Master not only obstructed her career opportunities but also posed a threat to her life.

The Narsingi police are continuing their investigation into the case.