Jagannath Movie Teaser Launched by Manchu Manoj, Watch Teaser

The movie Jagannath is being produced under the Bharat Film Factory banner, directed by Bharat and Santosh, and produced by Peela Purushottam. Starring Rayalaseema Bharat and Preeti in the lead roles, the film’s teaser and poster were released by Rockstar Manchu Manoj, who attended as the chief guest. The grand teaser launch event took place in Rayachoti, Annamayya district, with Jabardasth comedians Apparao, Vinodini, and Gaddam Naveen entertaining the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Manchu Manoj said, “The teaser of Jagannath looks fantastic. Even though this is my younger brother Rayalaseema Bharat’s first movie, he has made it very professionally. The hard work of the entire team is evident. I feel happy seeing Bharat’s friends stepping forward to support and produce this film. Making a movie today is not easy, but they have done it with passion. A film is not judged by its budget—whether it's made with one crore or a thousand crores—it’s all about whether the movie is good or not. I sincerely wish for Jagannath to be a big success. All the best to the team!”

Hero Rayalaseema Bharat expressed his gratitude, saying, “Manchu Manoj is a person with a great heart. He attended the Jagannath event voluntarily, which shows his generosity. I came into the film industry with a deep passion for cinema and worked hard for five years to complete Jagannath. Throughout these years, Venky and Chaitu stood by me like my own brothers. I am also thankful to Kadiri Basha for his support. The film has turned out well.”