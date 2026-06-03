Indian Techie Dies in US, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

A tragic incident involving an Indian software professional in the United States has sparked concerns over the quality and timeliness of medical treatment provided during a critical health emergency.

The deceased, identified as Prathamesh, was a 33-year-old technology professional residing in Arizona. According to family members, a series of medical complications and alleged lapses in post-surgical care ultimately led to his untimely death.

Reports indicate that Prathamesh first visited a hospital emergency department in early May after suffering from severe back pain. After an initial evaluation, he was reportedly prescribed medication and discharged. However, his health worsened significantly within a short period, prompting his wife to seek emergency medical assistance.

Upon further examination, doctors discovered a serious spinal condition that had affected mobility in the lower part of his body. Medical experts recommended urgent surgery, and he subsequently underwent an emergency spinal procedure.

Following the operation, Prathamesh was shifted to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated after a severe infection developed around the surgical area.

Doctors later performed another operation aimed at controlling and treating the infection. Despite these efforts, Prathamesh passed away just a day after undergoing the second procedure.

The heartbreaking loss has left his family, friends, and members of the Indian community in shock. Relatives have alleged that delays in treatment and inadequate post-operative care may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with many calling for a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding his treatment. Authorities and medical professionals are yet to publicly comment on the allegations made by the family.

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