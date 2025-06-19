Income Tax Raids on Actor Arya’s Residence and Businesses

According to news reports in Tamil media, the Income Tax Department has conducted surprise raids on the residence and business establishments of Kollywood actor Arya. Apart from acting, Arya is also a producer. He recently produced the horror film DD Next Level, which starred his brother Sathya.

On Thursday morning, the IT department carried out searches at several locations in Chennai, including the 'Sea Shell' hotel in Anna Nagar, which is reportedly linked to Arya, along with a few other business offices. Sources suggest the raids were prompted by allegations that Arya has been running businesses without paying proper taxes.

There are also claims that Arya owns assets that exceed his known sources of income and that he may have failed to pay taxes as per income tax regulations. Raids were conducted at offices and branches of the Sea Shell restaurant chain located in areas like Anna Nagar, Velachery, Kottivakkam, and Kilpauk in Chennai.

In response, Arya stated that he had sold the 'Sea Shell' restaurant chain to a Kerala-based businessman named Kunhi Moosa some time ago. However, the Income Tax Department has not released any official statement regarding this claim.

Arya is married to actress Sayyeshaa Saigal who made her Tollywood debut with Akhil Akkineni's Akhil movie.