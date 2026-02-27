I Made My Best Friend My Wife: Vijay Deverakonda on Marrying Rashmika Mandanna

Announcing the wedding, Vijay penned an emotional note reflecting on his journey with Rashmika.

He wrote that there were days when he missed her so deeply that he felt his day would have been better if she were around. He shared that his meals would have felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from him, and his workouts would have been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with him.

He added that he realized he needed her—not just as a companion, but as someone who gives him a sense of home and calm, no matter where he is.

Concluding his heartfelt message, Vijay wrote, “I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

With emotions, smiles, and deep affection at the heart of their union, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding has become a celebration not just for their families, but for millions of fans who have followed their journey from friendship to love.