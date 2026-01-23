Hyderabadi Film The Angrez Re-Releases in Theatres Today, January 23

Hyderabad cinema lovers have a reason to celebrate as the city’s iconic cult favourite The Angrez has returned to theatres, nearly 20 years after it first hit the screens. The film, which enjoys a devoted fan following even today, was re-released on Thursday, January 23, sparking nostalgia among audiences across the city.

Directed by Kuntaa Nikkil, The Angrez carved a special place for itself with its unique blend of Deccani humour, local slang and relatable characters. Over the years, the film has grown into a cultural phenomenon, frequently quoted and revisited by fans of Hyderabadi pop culture.

The film features Dheer Charan Srivastav as the iconic Ismail Bhai, Mast Ali in the role of Saleem Pheku, and Aziz Naser as Jahangir — characters that have become household names among Hyderabadis.

Sharing the news of the re-release, Aziz Naser announced it on Instagram, calling the film the “first Hyderabadi crossover cult classic” to make a return to cinemas. The announcement was met with excitement from fans who have long demanded a big-screen revival.

Tickets for the re-release are currently available on BookMyShow. However, the screening has been kept limited for now, with only five shows scheduled across five theatres in Hyderabad. Given the restricted run, the re-release is being seen as a special event for long-time fans eager to experience the film’s humour and energy once again in a theatre setting.

Whether the response leads to an extended run remains to be seen, but for now, The Angrez is back — and Hyderabad is clearly listening.