Hyderabad Shines in Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s Stunning Sapphire Music Video

The global music scene is buzzing with the release of Sapphire — a powerful new single by British pop sensation Ed Sheeran and India’s beloved musical icon Arijit Singh. Dropped just ahead of Sheeran’s highly anticipated 2025 album Play, the track is already creating waves across streaming platforms, seamlessly blending Western pop with Indian classical influences.

With its haunting melody and emotionally rich lyrics, Sapphire isn’t just a song — it’s a cultural moment. Within days of its release, the track has garnered over 22 million views, quickly climbing global music charts and capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

What’s got Indian fans especially excited, however, is the visually stunning music video. Shot across India in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, and Shillong, the video is a vibrant celebration of the country’s cultural diversity.

Hyderabad, in particular, plays a starring role. Ed Sheeran is seen cruising through the city’s bustling streets in an auto-rickshaw, sharing candid moments with local vendors, and soaking in the charm of the historic city. A standout scene features Sheeran at the iconic Falaknuma Palace, adding a touch of royal elegance to the music video’s aesthetic.

In a recent Instagram post, Sheeran shared his admiration for Indian culture and revealed his newfound love for the film Baahubali, further strengthening his connection with Indian audiences.

As Sapphire continues to trend across platforms, this East-meets-West collaboration is being hailed not just as a musical masterpiece but also as a celebration of cultural unity.