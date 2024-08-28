Hema Committee report: Watch, Minister Suresh Gopi Shoves Reporters

The Hema Committee report stirs up the entire film industry around the world regarding the sexual abuse that actors face. As the issue continued, Suresh Gopi, a Thrissur MP and Union Minister, became agitated and even shoved reporters away when they asked him to comment on the Hema Committee findings and the accusations made against well-known actors on Tuesday.

As Suresh Gopi was leaving Ramanilayam, the government guest home in Thrissur, a number of media representatives, including those from well-known news networks, asked him if he would comment on the matter. He pushed the reporters away, got into his car, and declared that he wouldn't open the window.

As this goes, he further slammed the media earlier, saying that the press is misleading. He even warned the media not to topple the film industry by sensationalizing the issue. The minister responded, "Let the state government approach the court," when questioned about the accusations made against well-known performers like Siddique and Mukesh. he remarked to the media, "Allegations have become media-driven. The media's approach is like drinking blood after leaving the goats to fight. It also affects the mindset of society and overturns an entire system. The court is wise and logical. Let the court decide on the allegations raised".

As the media asked about reading the Hema Committee report in an irrelevant place, he said, "Ask if I'm coming out of my house and ask about my family. If I am coming out of my office, ask about those affairs. If I am coming out of the AMMA office, then ask questions related to the association."

Suresh Gopi's response and action agitated the media members, who declared a protest against him for mistreating the journalist on duty.