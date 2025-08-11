Hansika’s Divorce Talk — Fact or Fiction? Her Birthday Insta Story Says All

Actress Hansika Motwani has been in the spotlight over rumours about her personal life of late. Social media has been buzzing with speculation that she is living apart from her husband and may soon get a divorce.

Amid the gossip, Hansika shared a post on her Instagram story that has now caught everyone’s attention. The actress, who celebrated her birthday on August 9, wrote that this year has been “very special” and has taught her many important lessons.

“Feeling humbled and full of gratitude. Wrapped in love, topped with cake, and thankful for every little moment. This year (2025) brought lessons I didn't ask for...and strength I didn't know I had. Heart's full. Phone's full. Soul's at peace. Thank you for the birthday magic.,” Hansika posted the story on her Instagram page.

Her words have once again fueled online chatter about her marriage.

Hansika married her longtime partner Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022. This was Sohael’s second marriage — he was previously married to Hansika’s friend. Their wedding was even turned into a documentary series titled Love Shaadi Drama.

Now, reports on social media claim that just two years after tying the knot, differences have cropped up between the couple. Some sources allege that Hansika could not adjust with Sohail’s large family and has since moved in with her mother, further adding to the separation rumours.