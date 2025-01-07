Hansika Motwani's Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations: FIR Filed by Sister-in-Law

Actress Hansika Motwani is back in the headlines, but this time due to serious allegations involving her family. Her brother, Prashant Motwani, and his wife, television actress Muskan Nancy James, are at the center of a domestic dispute that has led to legal action.

Muskan has reportedly lodged a complaint at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai, accusing the Motwani family under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 498-A (cruelty by husband or relatives), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The complaint names Hansika Motwani and her mother, Mona Motwani, among others.

In her complaint, Muskan has accused Prashant of domestic abuse, which she claims resulted in her developing Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes facial paralysis. She also alleged that Hansika and her mother played a role in interfering in her marriage, leading to its deterioration. Additionally, Muskan accused the family of demanding expensive gifts and money, and claimed they were involved in fraudulent property dealings.

The allegations have drawn significant media attention, given Hansika Motwani's public profile, and the case is currently under investigation.

