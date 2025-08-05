Hansika Motwani - Sohael Khaturiya Divorce: Wedding Pics, Videos Deleted from Instagram Account

Actress Hansika Motwani’s latest move on social media has reignited buzz around her marriage to businessman Sohael Khaturiya, with reports hinting at possible trouble in paradise. Nearly three years after their fairy-tale wedding, Hansika has removed several posts — including photos and videos from her wedding — from her Instagram account, sparking speculation of a separation.

Fans and followers were quick to notice that cherished memories from her December 2022 nuptials were no longer visible on her profile. The digital cleanup has prompted questions about the status of her relationship with Sohael, especially as the couple has been notably silent on social media for some time.

Adding fuel to the fire, sources close to the actress claim Hansika has shifted back to her mother’s residence, marking a significant shift in her personal life. The actress, who had given fans an inside look at her grand wedding through the docu-series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on JioCinema, had previously seemed deeply committed to her life with Sohael.

The six-part series had chronicled their journey from a dreamy Eiffel Tower proposal in Paris to an extravagant wedding celebration. Their union had drawn attention not only for its grandeur but also for the dynamics involved — Sohael had reportedly been previously married to someone from Hansika’s inner circle, making the relationship the subject of much public curiosity.

While Hansika’s social media presence has turned cryptic, Sohael’s has gone quiet altogether. He has reportedly kept a low profile since 2023 and has recently made his Instagram account private, further fuelling speculation about a possible rift.

As of now, neither Hansika nor Sohael has addressed the swirling rumours publicly. Their silence has only intensified speculation, with fans left piecing together clues from online activity.

About Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani, who started her career as a child artist, went on to become a well-known face in South Indian cinema. With successful films like Desamuduru, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and Denikaina Ready, she remains one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Her recent films include Guardian, 105 Minutes, and My Name Is Shruthi.

Sohael Khaturiya is a businessman associated with the textile industry through his venture Avanté TexWorld. He has also been involved in event management and show production, often collaborating with Hansika on business projects.

While fans await clarity, the couple's low-key behaviour and recent developments point to a rough patch in what was once celebrated as a picture-perfect marriage.