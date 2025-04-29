Gymkhana Movie Review and Rating: Neither Boxing Nor Comedy Shines

Premalu star Naslen returns in the sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, which released in Malayalam and has been doing quite well. Today, the Telugu-dubbed version hit the big screens. Here’s our quick take on the film.

Story:

Set in Alappuzha, Kerala, the story follows Jojo Johnson (Naslen) and his gang of friends who’ve just flunked their 12th-grade exams. Instead of sulking, they try something unusual — they join a local gymkhana and take up boxing.

Their coach, Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran), is a former boxing star with a past no one really talks about. As the boys train for the Kerala State Amateur Boxing Championship, we’re left wondering — are they serious about boxing, or is this just a phase? And what’s the deal with their mysterious coach? The film slowly peels back the layers.

What Works:

Director Khalid Rahman, known for Thallumaala, gives a refreshing spin to the usual sports drama format. Instead of being intense or emotional, Gymkhana leans more into fun, humor, and a laid-back vibe.

Naslen, already familiar to Telugu audiences thanks to Premalu, does a great job. His expressions and comic timing are on point, and the Telugu dubbing suits him well. He brings charm, especially in the more serious moments.

The supporting cast — Franco Francis, Shon Joy, and Ganapathi — also bring energy to their roles, especially in the second half when things really pick up.

The movie cleverly throws in popular memes and Telugu punchlines, adding to the humor and relatability — especially for younger audiences.

What Doesn’t Work:

The first half feels a bit slow, and some scenes drag on without much happening.

The romantic track is weak and doesn’t really add anything to the main story. A little more depth here would’ve helped.

Most of the actors are new faces, which might make it harder for some viewers to connect with their characters right away.

If you’re expecting an emotional or high-stakes sports film, this may feel too casual. There’s no “win for the nation” moment here — it’s more of a light-hearted journey.

Technical Side:

Khalid Rahman’s direction brings a quirky, youthful tone to the film. Jimshi Khalid’s cinematography stands out, especially in the boxing scenes. Vishnu Vijay’s music keeps the vibe upbeat, and Nishadh Yusuf’s editing ensures the second half moves at a good pace. The Telugu dubbing is well done, and the short runtime is definitely a plus.

Final Verdict:

Gymkhana is an offbeat sports film that blends comedy and boxing but fails to deliver. The first half is slow, the romance doesn’t land, and the story isn’t very gripping. But if you’re okay with a more relaxed, low-stakes take on a sports drama and enjoy youthful humor, this one might be worth a watch. Just go in with modest expectations.