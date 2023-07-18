An upcoming Korean drama on Netflix, ‘The Trunk’ confirms its main leads. Actors Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin were announced as the main lead for the Netflix series, ‘The Trunk’. This drama will be written by Park Eun-young and directed by Kim Gyu-tae.

Actor Gong Yoo will make his comeback with this drama and along with him the drama will also feature actress Seo Hyun-jin. The k-drama ‘The Trunk’ announced its main cast and will be directed by the director of ‘Our Blues’, Kim Gyu-tae. The drama will be scripted by Park Eun-young, who is known for the dramas like ‘Hwarang’.

The story of ‘The Trunk’ revolves around a marriage bureau where the clients are matched to the partners that are best suited for them. This match takes place with a one-year contract. One day a wave of unexpected situations arise when something mysterious happens.

Although there were no further details revealed about the supporting cast or the release date, the announcement about the main lead has gained the fans’ attention. Fans all over the world were eagerly waiting for Gong Yoo’s comeback to the K-Drama industry. The news was announced creating havoc among fans about what the main plot is and what are the roles played by the characters.

With this drama, Gong Yoo will be seen on screen after a long break. He previously acted in a sci-fi series, ‘The Silent Sea’ which was released in 2021. Whereas, Seo Hyun-jin will be seen on screen after her performance in a mystery drama, ‘Why Her’ which was released in 2022. ‘The Trunk’ will be Hyun-jin’s first drama specially made for an OTT platform, Netflix.

