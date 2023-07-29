Girls Trip to Bali: Glimpses of Samantha’s Vacation with Friend

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is holidaying in Bali, Indonesia's most famous island. The trip to Bali which is billed as Samantha’s rejuvenation therapy after the actor was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The Southern siren has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media while the actor is enjoying her much-needed break with a friend in the Southeast Asian country. Check out some of the cool pics from Samantha’s trip to Bali.