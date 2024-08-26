Geetha Vijayan speaks about harassment in Malayalam film industry

Days after the Hema Committee report was made public, which exposed 'rampant sexual abuse' in the Malayalam film industry, a few actresses are speaking about their past harrowing experiences in the industry.

Veteran Malayalam actress Geetha Vijayan shared how she drew certain boundaries and protected herself during her time in the southern film industry. In an interview with Manorama News, the Madhaveeyam actress said faced certain inappropriate behaviour but she took the individuals head-on and told them to ‘get lost.

Geetha also spoke about how she was harassed by some people who would knock on her room door repeatedly. While on some film sets, those individuals would behave decently as the co-actors would protect her, she added.

Madhaveeyam actress further said she’s a bold person and once she complained against some director but faced repercussions while the accused person continued to get work. Recalling a 1991 incident when a notorious director made indecent advances towards her, the Malayalam actress said she threatened to walk out of the project. I know another actress who also faced the same misbehaviour from the director. We both will give a statement against him at the appropriate time, she added.

Ever since the explosive Hema Committee report was made public, two film personalities have quit the posts that they held while many more powerful AMMA members also have been named by their alleged victims.

On Sunday, AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman and film icon Ranjith quit their posts after two different actresses accused them of misbehaving with them.

Others whose names have been named tormentors include actor-turned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh, senior actors Maniyan Pillai Raju, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Baburaj, and director Tulasidas.