Fear of Dogs Pushes Woman to Book 180-Metre Ola Ride – Twice!

In a light-hearted video that has gone viral across social media platforms, an Ola rider in Lucknow received a ride request to cover a distance of just 180 metres. The woman who booked the ride explained that she was afraid of stray dogs, which prompted the unusually short trip.

The video, originally posted by Rohitvlogster on Instagram, quickly gained traction, garnering over 4 million views.

In the clip, the rider appears confused at first upon noticing the drop location was barely a few steps away. After confirming the details with the customer, he learns she booked the ride out of fear of encountering stray dogs along the way. Without hesitation or judgment, he completes the short journey, and the woman pays him ₹19—the fare displayed in the app.

Just when viewers thought the story had ended, Rohit posted a follow-up video on June 6, showing a repeat of the same scenario: the same woman booked the same short-distance ride. In the new video, she reminds him of their previous interaction, to which he laughs and mentions that the earlier clip had gone viral. He also revealed that he had come from 2 km away to pick up the customer, only to drop her at a distance of 18 metres.

The videos left the internet in stitches, with many netizens chiming in with humorous takes, while others shared advice on how to deal with stray dog encounters.