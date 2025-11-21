The Family Man 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee Anchors a Deeply Emotional Season

After four long years, The Family Man returns with its much-anticipated third season—and this time, the stakes are higher, the politics are deeper, and Srikant Tiwari’s world is far more dangerous. Created by Raj & DK, along with writer Suman Kumar and co-director Tushar Seyth, the new season pushes the franchise into India’s complex North-East, blending geopolitics, insurgency, espionage, and family drama with the trademark humour and grit the series is known for.

Season 3 opens with a deadly blast at Kohima Fest that injures MCA Chief David Khuzou (Sunil Thapa), followed by a series of coordinated explosions across the North-East. Panic grips the nation as Prime Minister Basu (Seema Biswas) weighs political pressure and national security, pushing aggressively for Project Shankar—India’s counter to China’s Guan Yu. Within TASC, diplomatic efforts clash with political compulsions, while Srikant is pulled back into duty despite personal turmoil.

During a visit to Kohima, Srikant and Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil) are ambushed by ruthless drug lord Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), setting off a relentless chase tied to crime networks, political agendas, foreign interests, and deep-rooted regional tensions. As the conspiracy expands, even TASC begins to doubt Srikant, turning him and JK (Sharib Hashmi) into fugitives.

The emotional stakes rise at home. Dhriti and Atharva struggle with the truth of their father’s covert profession, while Suchitra (Priyamani) confronts unresolved scars from past seasons. Not all emotional arcs find full depth, but they reinforce the show’s central theme—national duty comes at a personal cost.

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a career-defining performance, effortlessly blending vulnerability and sharp wit. Sharib Hashmi shines as JK, balancing humour and emotional sincerity. Jaideep Ahlawat is spectacular as the layered antagonist Rukma, while Nimrat Kaur, Seema Biswas, and Priyamani add strong support.

The North-East setting is a standout strength—authentic, cinematic, and integral to the story. Action sequences are crisp and grounded, and despite dense early world-building, the narrative picks up pace and delivers an explosive, character-driven finale.

While some subplots feel stretched, The Family Man 3 remains a gripping, intelligent, and emotionally charged thriller that expands its universe without losing its core essence. The season ends with a sharp cliffhanger—hinting that Srikant’s story is far from over.