Emotional coming-of-age musical film 'Prabhutva Junior Kalasala' winning over young audiences!

Presented by Smt. Kovvuri Aruna under the Black Ant Pictures banner, Prabhutva Junior Kalasala stars Pranav Preetham and Shagna Sri Venun. Based on a true story, the film is directed by Sreenath Pulakuram and produced by Bhuvan Reddy Kovvuri. Released on June 21, 2024, the film has resonated with both young people and families.

The film is a hit with today's youth. Out of 11 films released this week, Prabhutva Junior Kalasala is the one that is leading at the box office. Distributors are increasing the number of theaters screening the film due to its positive reception. Positive buzz is also circulating on social media. Audiences are enjoying the college scenes in the first half, reminiscing about their own college days. The heartwarming scenes with the mother in the second half are bringing tears to eyes. The film's music is also entertaining audiences, making it a well-rounded crowd-pleaser.

The emotional climax leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Collections have increased for matinee shows compared to morning shows, and first shows compared to matinee shows. Director Sreenath Pulakuram is overwhelmed by the positive response on social media, with many praising the film.