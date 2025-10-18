Dude Day 1 Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Earns Rs 22 Crore Gross

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest romantic drama Dude has made an impressive start at the box office, grossing ₹22 crore on its opening day. The film, starring Pradeep himself alongside Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, and Hriday Haroon, seems to have struck a chord with the festive season audience.

The story revolves around Gagan (Pradeep Ranganathan) and Kundhana (Mamitha Baiju), children of estranged siblings played by Rohini and Sarath Kumar. While Sarath Kumar, a loving minister, adores both his daughter and nephew, Rohini remains distant from her brother. After a college heartbreak with Amudha (Neha Shetty), Gagan finds himself facing Kundhana’s long-time love confession. However, Gagan sees her only as a friend and rejects her. By the time he realizes his feelings for her, Kundhana has moved on and fallen for Pardhu (Hriday Haroon). What unfolds next—whether Kundhana is willing to give Gagan a second chance, and whether Sarath Kumar approves—forms the rest of the narrative, filled with familial emotions and romantic twists.

Overall, Dude is an easy, feel-good watch this festive season. Its charm lies in the fresh performances, catchy music, and visually appealing cinematography. With modest expectations, the film manages to resonate well, making it a decent theatrical experience for audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment.