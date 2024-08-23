Drugs Row: MAA Lifts Suspension on Actress Hema

Movie Artist Association Lifts Suspension on Actress Hema

The Movie Artist Association (MAA) had previously suspended actress Hema following her alleged involvement in the Bengaluru drugs case. However, MAA has recently lifted the suspension after Hema shared a video stating that her drug tests came back negative.

Don't Talk to Media: MAA Tells Hema

MAA also advised Hema not to speak to the media regarding this matter.

