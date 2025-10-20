Diwali 2025: Bollywood Stars Celebrate First Diwali with Their Newborns

This Diwali, the festival of lights will be extra special for several Bollywood stars as many of them are celebrating the occasion with their firstborns. From newborn babies to expectant parents, 2025 has been a year of joyful additions for the Hindi film industry.

Here’s a look at Bollywood couples who welcomed their first child this year and will be celebrating Diwali as new parents:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy on October 19, just a day before Diwali. Announcing the birth on Instagram, the couple wrote, “He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Fan-favorite couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in February 2023, became proud parents to a baby girl on July 15. Just days before Diwali, the couple were spotted enjoying festive moments with their newborn in Mumbai.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Evaarah, on March 24. The couple, married since January 2023, are embracing their first Diwali with their daughter. Though KL Rahul is busy with the ongoing India-Australia Test series, the festive season remains a memorable one for the family.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan joined the list of new parents this year with the arrival of their baby girl in early October 2025. While Arbaaz is already a father to son Arhaan from his previous marriage, this marks his first Diwali with his newborn daughter and Sshura as a family.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s most talked-about couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are set to join the new parents’ club soon. Katrina, embracing late-age pregnancy, is expecting her first child. Vicky recently shared at the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, “I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are also expecting their first child. Reports suggest that Patralekha is in her third trimester, and the couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

This Diwali, Bollywood is not just celebrating lights and fireworks but also the joy of new beginnings, making 2025 a festival to remember for these star families.