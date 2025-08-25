Dinesh Mangaluru Passes Away: Kannada Actor from KGF and Kirik Party Dies in Kundapura

Veteran actor and renowned art director Dinesh Mangaluru, who impressed audiences with his supporting roles in several Kannada films, including KGF, has passed away.

According to reports, Dinesh Mangaluru breathed his last at his residence in Kundapura, Udupi district. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital but failed to respond to medication and passed away early this morning.

For the past few months, the actor had been suffering from health issues and was admitted to the Surgeon Hospital in Koteshwar, Kundapura. During the shooting of a film, he had suffered a partial paralysis attack. He was immediately shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, after which his health improved, and he later settled in Kundapura.

However, his health deteriorated again last week, and he was admitted to the Koteshwar hospital in a critical condition. Despite treatment, he passed away this morning.

Given his immense popularity and close bond with several actors, directors, and fans, there are reports that his mortal remains may be brought from Kundapura to Bengaluru for public homage.

Dinesh Mangaluru was one of the prominent supporting actors in Kannada cinema. He had acted in several notable films, including Nagamandala, KGF Chapter 1, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Ricky, and Kirik Party, among many others.