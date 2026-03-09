Did Kamal Haasan Charge Rs 150 Crore for Kalki 2898 AD? Find out here!

The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, features one of the most impressive casts in Indian cinema. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role along with legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Among them, Kamal Haasan played the powerful antagonist, a character that gained significant attention after the film’s release.

Recently, discussions about Kamal Haasan’s payment for the film began circulating widely online. Several reports claimed that the veteran actor charged an extraordinary amount for his role.

Viral Claim About Kamal Haasan’s Fee

The speculation started after Tamil actor Yugi Sethu reportedly stated that Kamal Haasan was paid around Rs 15 crore per day for his shooting schedule in the movie. According to the claim, the actor worked for approximately ten days, which would bring his total remuneration close to Rs 150 crore.

This statement quickly spread across social media platforms and entertainment news discussions, leading many fans to question whether the amount could actually be true.

Film Sources Reject the Rumours

However, individuals close to the production team have reportedly dismissed these claims. According to insiders, the widely discussed figure is not accurate and should be considered an exaggerated rumour.

People associated with the film have explained that although Kamal Haasan certainly received a significant payment for his appearance, the reported Rs 150 crore amount is far from the real figure.

Strong Bond With the Production Team

Another reason the rumour has been questioned is the long standing professional relationship between Kamal Haasan and the film’s producer C. Aswini Dutt. Sources say the actor shares a cordial connection with the producer and his family, which makes the idea of such an unusually high fee seem unlikely.

Kamal Haasan to Return in the Sequel

Meanwhile, fans are already looking forward to the next chapter of the franchise. Kamal Haasan is expected to play an even more important role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which is currently in development.

Director Nag Ashwin has reportedly planned a larger and more ambitious storyline for the second part. Interestingly, reports also suggest that Deepika Padukone, who appeared in the first film, may not return as the female lead in the upcoming sequel.

As anticipation builds for the next installment, audiences remain curious about how the story will continue and how Kamal Haasan’s character will evolve.

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