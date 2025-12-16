Dhurandhar Star Arjun Rampal’s Top Movies Streaming on OTT: Daddy, Om Shanti Om, Housefull, and More

Arjun Rampal, one of Bollywood’s most charismatic actors, transitioned from a successful modeling career to cinema with his debut in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001). His screen presence, sharp performances, and ability to adapt across genres have earned him a strong foothold in the industry. Rampal’s National Award-winning role in Rock On!! remains a milestone, but his filmography extends far beyond that celebrated performance. Here are six standout films that showcase the depth and range of his craft.

1. Rock On!!

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Rampal delivers one of his most acclaimed roles as Joe Mascarenhas, the lead guitarist of the rock band Magik. The film follows four friends whose early success is overshadowed by creative conflicts, misunderstandings, and the pressures of the music industry. Years later, the band reunites, reopening old wounds and rediscovering lost dreams. Rampal’s emotionally layered performance earned him the National Award and remains a fan favourite.

2. Aankhen

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This gripping heist thriller features Rampal as Arjun Verma, one of three blind men trained to execute an impossible bank robbery. Led by a disgruntled former manager played by Amitabh Bachchan, the trio is chosen precisely because no one would suspect them. Rampal brings subtlety and sharpness to his role, contributing to the film’s high-tension narrative.

3. Om Shanti Om

Where to watch: Netflix

In Farah Khan’s blockbuster reincarnation drama, Rampal plays the menacing Mukesh “Mike” Mehra. His character’s betrayal and greed set the central tragedy in motion, leading to the deaths of Shantipriya (Deepika Padukone) and Om (Shah Rukh Khan). Rampal’s chilling portrayal of an ambitious producer-turned-villain remains one of the film’s strongest highlights.

4. Daddy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A deeply intense performance from Rampal, Daddy recounts the real-life journey of Mumbai gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. The film traces his rise from a mill worker’s son to one of the most influential and feared figures in the underworld. Rampal not only starred in the film but also produced it, earning widespread praise for his immersive and restrained acting.

5. Dil Ka Rishta

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this romantic drama, Rampal plays Jai, a wealthy businessman who secretly loves Tia (Aishwarya Rai). A tragic accident—caused unintentionally by Jai—alters both their lives. With Tia losing her memory, Jai steps in to take care of her while grappling with guilt and emotional turmoil. Rampal’s sensitive performance anchors the film’s emotional core.

6. Housefull

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rampal delivers a comic yet intense performance as Major Krishna Rao. Protective to the extreme, he interrogates Aarush (Akshay Kumar), who is in love with his sister Sandy (Deepika Padukone). The character’s exaggerated seriousness and dramatic presence add humour and momentum to the ensemble entertainer.