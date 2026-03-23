Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Film Nears ₹700 Crore

The action-packed sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm, delivering a phenomenal performance within just a few days of its release. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, the film has managed to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and high-octane action.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian undercover agent who dismantles enemy networks from within. The gripping narrative, combined with strong performances, has translated into impressive box office numbers.

Strong Start at the Box Office

From the moment the sequel was announced, it generated significant excitement among moviegoers. That anticipation clearly reflected in its advance bookings and paid preview shows. Early screenings alone brought in around Rs 43 crore net in India.

On its opening day, the film recorded a remarkable Rs 102.55 crore. Although collections dipped slightly to Rs 80.72 crore on day two, the weekend saw a sharp upward trend. Saturday witnessed a surge with Rs 113 crore, followed by an even stronger performance on Sunday, where the film earned approximately Rs 114.85 crore across more than 21,000 shows.

Worldwide Collection Nears ₹700 Crore

The film’s success is not limited to the domestic market. Overseas earnings have significantly contributed to its total, adding around Rs 149.35 crore. With this, the global gross collection has reached approximately Rs 691 crore, setting a new milestone for Bollywood releases.

In India alone, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, highlighting its widespread appeal and strong audience response.

Multi-Language Release Boosts Reach

Unlike its predecessor, the sequel has been released in multiple languages, expanding its reach across the country. Along with Hindi, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Hindi version continues to dominate, contributing over Rs 100 crore on day four. Among the dubbed versions, Telugu and Tamil have performed better, while Malayalam and Kannada have added smaller figures to the overall tally.

Storyline Continues the Saga

Serving as a follow-up to the 2025 release of Dhurandhar, the film picks up from the aftermath of a major turning point in the original story. It explores the next phase of Hamza’s journey as he navigates deeper into the criminal and political landscape of Lyari.

With unexpected twists, intense action sequences, and a layered narrative, the film keeps viewers engaged throughout its runtime.

A New Benchmark for Bollywood

With its rapid climb at the box office and strong word-of-mouth, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is emerging as one of the biggest hits in recent times. Its impressive earnings and wide appeal across languages indicate a shift towards larger, pan-India cinematic experiences in Bollywood.

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