Dashing Video: Superstar Ajith rides a super-bike on Hyderabad streets

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, in an undated video that has gone viral, rode his superbike in Hyderabad. The 'Thunivu' actor is in the city to shoot for his upcoming movie, 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Ajith indulges in the sleek bike without resorting to overspeeding. He looks effortlessly cool at this age. The engine roars to life as the super-talented actor shows grace.

The virality of the video is making many wonder if the superbike must have a tete-a-tete with Bujji, the vehicle of the future from Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Bujji has been riding the wave of popularity ever since it was introduced at a grand event recently. Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice to the custom-made vehicle.

As for 'Good Bad Ugly', the film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi next year (2025).